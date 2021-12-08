Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.82.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $6,242,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bumble by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

