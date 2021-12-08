Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Up 7.7%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 3,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of -1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 11.7% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

