Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

CABA stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 12.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 109,417 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 143.2% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 947,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 557,744 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

