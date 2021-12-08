Cadence Bank NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 85,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $134.08. The company has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

