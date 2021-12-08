Cadence Bank NA Sells 187 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 166,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

