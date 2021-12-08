Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,730,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,072,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $459,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 18.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,605,000 after buying an additional 256,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

