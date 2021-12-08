Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,020 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $62,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.