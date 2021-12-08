Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $48,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 33.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.14. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

