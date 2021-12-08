Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,786.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $209.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.96 and a 200 day moving average of $194.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

