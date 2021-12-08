Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.29% of AXIS Capital worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 62,888 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

