Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,032 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Koninklijke Philips worth $43,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHG opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHG. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

