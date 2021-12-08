Cambiar Investors LLC Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA stock opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average of $115.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.