Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.29 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Amdocs worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

