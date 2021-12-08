Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,524 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.09. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

