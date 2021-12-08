Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Centene comprises 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Centene worth $52,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Centene stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

