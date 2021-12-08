Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $190.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $171.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.98, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $172.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after buying an additional 558,999 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

