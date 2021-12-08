Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

