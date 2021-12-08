Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.42 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

CPB stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,298. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.