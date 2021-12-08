Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.74. Canaan shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 95,358 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 4.46.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 130.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

