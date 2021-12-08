Canaccord Genuity Boosts GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target to $45.00

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GHRS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.06.

GHRS stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14. GH Research has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

