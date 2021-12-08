Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$515,200.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$54.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$28.67 and a 12-month high of C$55.59. The firm has a market cap of C$64.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

