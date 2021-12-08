Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.92.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE:CWB opened at C$37.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.39. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total transaction of C$195,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,344.38. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,017,900. Insiders have sold a total of 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.