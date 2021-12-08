Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.92.
TSE:CWB opened at C$37.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.39. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.
