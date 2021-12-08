Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CANO. Citigroup started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

CANO stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cano Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 227,067 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $2,410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $833,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 139.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 111,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

