Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CANO. Citigroup started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.
CANO stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98.
In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 227,067 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $2,410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $833,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 139.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 111,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
About Cano Health
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
