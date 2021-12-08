Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $221.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.
Shares of COF stock opened at $148.58 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $89.72 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66.
In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6,260.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
