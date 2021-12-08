Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $221.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Shares of COF stock opened at $148.58 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $89.72 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6,260.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

