Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by Eight Capital

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.02% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.52.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.94 and a 12-month high of C$6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.33.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.