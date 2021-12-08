Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $5,547,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

