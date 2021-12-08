CareTech’s (CTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 700 ($9.28) price objective on the stock.

CTH opened at GBX 576 ($7.64) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 618.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 617.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CareTech has a 1 year low of GBX 468 ($6.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 701 ($9.30). The firm has a market cap of £652.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

About CareTech

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

