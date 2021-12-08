CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

