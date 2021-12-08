CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

NYSE KMX opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

