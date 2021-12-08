Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DCOM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

