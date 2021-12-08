Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,431 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Strategic Education accounts for about 2.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 116.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

STRA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,716. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.67 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

