Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $49,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,563 shares of company stock worth $15,793,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock remained flat at $$58.22 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

