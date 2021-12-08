Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,374,000 after acquiring an additional 110,839 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 799,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after purchasing an additional 181,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.69. 12,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $122.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a market cap of $215.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

