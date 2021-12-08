Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after buying an additional 40,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,064,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,195,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 625,874 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of SIG traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.30. 3,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,870. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.