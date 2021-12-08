Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 7.9%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price was up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 39,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 593,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $40,267,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cars.com by 12,600.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cars.com by 107.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $4,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
