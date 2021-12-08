Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 7.9%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price was up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 39,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 593,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $40,267,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cars.com by 12,600.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cars.com by 107.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $4,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

