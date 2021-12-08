Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $172.58 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.78.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

