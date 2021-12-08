Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:CASY opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $172.58 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.78.
In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
