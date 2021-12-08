Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $201.22, but opened at $187.95. Casey’s General Stores shares last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 1,752 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.18.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

