Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Catalent reported sales of $910.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $650,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Catalent by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Catalent has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

