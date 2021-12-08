Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,116,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

