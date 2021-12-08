Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.66. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.99 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

