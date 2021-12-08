Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 262 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 0.3% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $673.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $606.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.80. The stock has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

