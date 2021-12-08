CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CDW worth $22,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CDW by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $198.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW Co. has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $203.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.54.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

