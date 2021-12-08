Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on MTTRY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Baader Bank lowered Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.