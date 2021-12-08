Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 236,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,035. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aaron Kantoff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 202,200 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

