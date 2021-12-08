Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
CENT traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
