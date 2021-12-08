Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CENT traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

