Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.39 Million

Brokerages expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report $81.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $83.18 million. Certara reported sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $291.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.30 million to $293.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $360.64 million, with estimates ranging from $357.55 million to $364.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,335,131 shares of company stock worth $698,268,022. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Certara by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Certara by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after buying an additional 645,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after buying an additional 607,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after buying an additional 458,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.90. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

