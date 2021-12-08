Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

CERT stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,416. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,821,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 620,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $18,495,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,335,131 shares of company stock valued at $698,268,022. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth $328,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

