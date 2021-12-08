ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
CHPT stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.
In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
