ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHPT stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

