Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

CHMG opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $210.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.10. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

