Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

